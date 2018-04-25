Braves promoting top outfield prospect Acuna from Triple-A

CINCINNATI (AP) - Top outfield prospect Ronald Acuna is set to join the Atlanta Braves.
The Braves planned to promote the 20-year-old from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday to join them in Cincinnati.
Acuna rose from Class A to Triple-A in 2017, hitting a combined .325 with 21 home runs, 82 RBIs and 44 stolen bases. Then he was selected MVP of the Arizona Fall League. He began this season as MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect behind Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani.
Acuna teased Braves fans with a monster spring training, batting .432 with four homers, four stolen bases and a 1.247 OPS in 16 games.
At Triple-A this month, Acuna was off to a slow start, hitting .232 with one homer and two RBIs in 69 at-bats.
By delaying his promotion a few weeks past opening day, the Braves pushed back Acuna's free-agent eligibility until after the 2024 season.
Acuna and 21-year-old second baseman Ozzie Albies will give Atlanta the two youngest players in the majors.
