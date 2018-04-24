Acts of Kindness: Deputy chief honored for saving boy's life

When a little boy suddenly stopped breathing in the middle of the night, his desperate parents made a frantic call to a friend and neighbor they credit with saving their son's life.More >>
A former teacher-turned-preacher is this week's Acts of Kindness honoree. A big part of his ministry is providing students in some of the city's most economically-distressed areas with the tools and resources they need to achieve.More >>
Marsha White has run the non-profit St. Francis Animal Humane Society - a unique, all-volunteer group that fosters kitties until they can find them forever homes.More >>
We're passing on $300 to a teenage scholar and artist, whose handcrafted designs bring comfort and joy to family, friends, teachers and especially patients dealing with a life-changing diagnosis.More >>
Love Thy Neighbor - most of us would agree that's a good way to try to live our lives. We're recognizing a Chesterfield woman who puts those words into action in big and small ways.More >>
Michael Whitten has cerebral palsy, but his skills and personality have made him an asset at Planet Fitness. Michael’s mom credits gym manager Brooke with helping Michael achieve his goals.More >>
Today's Acts of Kindness recognizes a Henrico school bus driver affectionately called Ms. Cat. Parents say she keeps their kids safe, happy, inspired and excited to get on board Bus 277 each day.More >>
Allison Anderson leads a small staff of volunteers who shop, transport, sort, stack and give out as many as 100 bags of food each day, making sure families have enough for every meal for several days.More >>
“If you’re stuck in the house, wondering what to do with yourself, get out and help somebody.”More >>
Lois Jolley launched her business out of her garage, then moved to a local flea market, before opening the doors at her first brick and mortar location in 2010.More >>
