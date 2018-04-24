Police: 2 suspects may have tried to lure 5-year-old in Hopewell

Hopewell Police are on high alert after two suspects may have tried to abduct a five-year-old child on Saturday.

It happened around 6:32 p.m. in the 300 Block of S. 13th Street. Investigators say the suspects approached the child, who was with a sibling outside their home, and started talking to the child. When the child’s grandparent came out, the suspects took off.

Police released the following descriptions for the suspects:

White female, medium to heavy build, 20 to 30 years old, blonde hair that had brown in color streaks. She was last seen wearing a dark blue in color shirt and white pants/jeans

White male, 30 to 40 years old, unkempt goatee-style beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark in color t-shirt

They were driving a white van or SUV with dark window tinting.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area. If you have any information that can help, call Detective Cameron List at (804) 541-2284.

