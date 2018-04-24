Unity Ride for Sickle Cell Awareness, May 5

The 10th annual Unity Ride for Sickle Cell will roar out on Saturday, May 5 to help families, here at home, with loved ones who have sickle cell disease.

Several motorcycle clubs and individual riders will put up their kick stands for a Unity Ride from Petersburg to Richmond to raise awareness and money for research.

Sickle Cell disease is an inherited blood disorder. It's painful episodes, caused by red blood cells that are sickle-shaped, can lead to organ damage, blindness, and life-threatening conditions such as stroke and pulmonary hypertension.

Two people who are passionate about the event are Chair Sandee Smith and Co-Chair Sylvia Alexander Wall. The Unity Ride for Sickle Cell combines fun with facts about a serious message.

"The message that we want the community to know, along with the city and surrounding counties, is that this disease does not have a cure," said Smith. "The reason we do this every year is to let communities know they are needed, and to let those who have sickle cell know that we are here to assist them by fundraising. We have a goal of $100,000, and we are so close this year. And, all the more reason for people to contribute is the fact that it’s not just a disease that affects African Americans. It affects Hispanics and those with olive skin."

The 10 Annual Unity Ride for Sickle Cell is Saturday, May 5. Staging is in the parking lot of Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne Street, one block before the Health Department in Petersburg, Va.

It begins at 9:00 a.m. with the first bike out at 11:00 a.m. The Unity Ride will end in Richmond at 11:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard, Richmond, Va. You don’t have to ride to participate.

"Everyone is welcome," said Wall. "Spectators and supporters on foot cheering on the Unity Ride. Lining the streets. You can be on two’s, your motorcycle, or three’s, your trike. Children, they love to come out to see all the makes, models, colors of bikes. Anybody that’s in the area come out to Zion Baptist Church. We will be in Richmond about 11:30 am. We want people to come out and cheer them on. Support the cause even if you don’t have money to donate.”

Call the Sickle Cell Association of Richmond - OSCA - for more information at 804-400-5473.

