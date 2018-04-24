The Latest: Rapper Meek Mill rings bell at basketball game

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia. During a Monday, April 16, 2018, court hearing, Philadelphia prosecutors said Mill's drug and gun conviction...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Latest on rapper Meek Mill's release from jail on bail (all times local):

8:05 p.m.

Newly freed rapper Meek Mill has rung the ceremonial bell before the start of Game 5 of the Philadelphia 76ers-Miami Heat playoff series in Philadelphia.

Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin posted a picture of himself with Mill on Instagram Tuesday night with the caption "On the way to the sixers game let's go."

Mill was freed from a prison outside Philadelphia shortly before 7 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order freeing him on bail while he appeals decade-old drug and gun violations.

Mill was sentenced in November to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation.

While he was incarcerated, celebrities including Rubin and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, visited him and offered their support.

___

6:55 p.m.

Rapper Meek Mill is out of jail after being held behind bars for five months for probation violations.

Mill took off in a helicopter shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday from the prison outside of Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order freeing him on bail while he appeals decade-old drug and gun violations.

Mill was sentenced in November to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation.

A team of lawyers and public relations consultants had waged an all-out battle to get him freed on bail.

Philadelphia's district attorney believes Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.

___

4:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania's highest court has ordered a judge to free rapper Meek Mill on bail while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.

The Supreme Court directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order releasing him on unsecured bail.

Mill was sentenced in November to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation.

Mill issued a statement saying his five months in jail have been "a nightmare" and thanking all his supporters.

A team of lawyers and public relations consultants had waged an all-out battle to get him freed on bail.

Prosecutors say they believe Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.

