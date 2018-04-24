Customer denied access to R.E.C. Capital Credits account

If you're a Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customer, now is a good time to read the company's "Capital Credits" policy. That's so you’ll know whether the money will be available when you need it.More >>
An 85-year-old Korean War Veteran becomes the victim of identity thieves. He says $34,000 was stolen from his bank account. He thought he lost it all - until 12 On Your Side got involved.More >>
A Mechanicsville woman desperate for help called 12 On Your Side for relief. She doesn't have her own bedroom and suffers from multiple health issues.More >>
Hubert Sapp’s modular home on cinder blocks is in disrepair from one end to the other - rotted windows, collapsing ceilings and weak walls to holes in the floor.More >>
If you're worried about where your private information goes, then taking the various seemingly innocuous quizzes on Facebook is not a good idea.More >>
