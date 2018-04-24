Gun found at middle school; police investigating

Richmond Police are investigating after a gun was found at Henderson Middle School.

A resource officer at the school, located in the 4300 block of Old Brook Road, found the gun.

Police say they are still in the early stages of the investigation. Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12