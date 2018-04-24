Gun found at middle school; police investigating

Te’Myah Plummer has not been seen by family in Richmond since August 2017.More >>
Soles4Souls gives used shoes from First World countries to entrepreneurs in developing ones to sell for their own profit.
Richmond Police are investigating after a gun was found at Henderson Middle School.
Keisha Knight Pulliam, best known for her role as Rudy Huxtable on 'The Cosby Show,' will speak to the 333 graduates who will be awarded degrees during the ceremony at Virginia Union University.
An Amtrak employee died Tuesday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train in Maryland.
