'Cosby Show' actress to make commencement speech at VUU

Virginia Union University graduates will hear from a famous actress while celebrating commencement on May 12.

Keisha Knight Pulliam, best known for her role as Rudy Huxtable on 'The Cosby Show,' will speak to the 333 graduates who will be awarded degrees during the ceremony on Hovey Field.

Pulliam became the youngest person ever to be nominated for an Emmy Award for the role of Rudy. She has also starred in several movies and other television shows, including 'Beauty Shop,' 'Madea Goes To Jail' and 'House of Payne.'

In addition to acting, Pulliam started the nonprofit "The Kamp Kizzy Foundation," a free mentorship camp for youth ages 11-16. She has received several awards for her service in the community.

