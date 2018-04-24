Northam gets a B- grade from marijuana group

Doctors at a Baltimore hospital have performed the most extensive penis transplant to date, this one also involving the scrotum and part of the abdominal wall.More >>
Doctors at a Baltimore hospital have performed the most extensive penis transplant to date, this one also involving the scrotum and part of the abdominal wall.More >>
A Petersburg mother is thanking the community and God after her 18-month-old-son survived falling from a second-story window.More >>
A Petersburg mother is thanking the community and God after her 18-month-old-son survived falling from a second-story window.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating after a gun was found at Henderson Middle School.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating after a gun was found at Henderson Middle School.More >>
Keisha Knight Pulliam, best known for her role as Rudy Huxtable on 'The Cosby Show,' will speak to the 333 graduates who will be awarded degrees during the ceremony at Virginia Union University.More >>
Keisha Knight Pulliam, best known for her role as Rudy Huxtable on 'The Cosby Show,' will speak to the 333 graduates who will be awarded degrees during the ceremony at Virginia Union University.More >>
A Catawba County woman says she has been the victim of harassment from the county’s sheriff’s office, who, records show, have executed multiple search warrants at her home in less than a year.More >>
A Catawba County woman says she has been the victim of harassment from the county’s sheriff’s office, who, records show, have executed multiple search warrants at her home in less than a year.More >>
YETI said the NRA is twisting its words.More >>
YETI said the NRA is twisting its words.More >>
A Texas man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas over nine years.More >>
A Texas man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas over nine years.More >>
According to an NHRMC statement, Linda Mae Everett, 36, entered patient care areas without authorization on April 5 after originally being denied entry at the check-in desk at the Betty H. Cameron Women's and Children's Hospital.More >>
According to an NHRMC statement, Linda Mae Everett, 36, entered patient care areas without authorization on April 5 after originally being denied entry at the check-in desk at the Betty H. Cameron Women's and Children's Hospital.More >>
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.More >>
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.More >>
The Lee County Coroner's Office has revealed the causes of death for the seven inmates killed in a prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution last week.More >>
The Lee County Coroner's Office has revealed the causes of death for the seven inmates killed in a prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution last week.More >>
A Hartsville man wasn’t happy when the popular cooler maker YETI decided to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
A Hartsville man wasn’t happy when the popular cooler maker YETI decided to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
Many are calling James Shaw Jr. a hero after he rushed a gunman, took his gun away and tossed it over the counter during a mass shooting at a Nashville area Waffle House.More >>
Many are calling James Shaw Jr. a hero after he rushed a gunman, took his gun away and tossed it over the counter during a mass shooting at a Nashville area Waffle House.More >>
A Huntsville man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his church and church members tell police he confessed to the crime in front of the entire congregation.More >>
A Huntsville man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his church and church members tell police he confessed to the crime in front of the entire congregation.More >>
A 13-year-old boy is now facing aggravated murder charges after police say he shot his 11-year-old brother with a gun he stole from his grandfather's home.More >>
A 13-year-old boy is now facing aggravated murder charges after police say he shot his 11-year-old brother with a gun he stole from his grandfather's home.More >>