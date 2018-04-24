Northam gets a B- grade from marijuana group

76 percent of Virginia voters support the decriminalization of marijuana possession. (Source: Pixabay)

An organization that supports removing criminal penalties for private possession of marijuana has given Virginia's governor a "B-" on his marijuana policies.

"As a doctor, I’m becoming increasingly convinced by the data showing potential health benefits of marijuana, such as pain relief, drug-resistant epilepsy, and treatment for PTSD," Gov. Ralph Northam wrote on a blog post in February 2017.

The B- grade came from NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), who says "it is our nation’s governors who often hold the key to our success or failure" when it comes to changing marijuana laws.

Northam wrote that he favored decriminalizing marijuana.

A poll in February showed that three-quarters of Virginians supported decriminalizing marijuana possession.

NORML says "voters' views on marijuana policy are typically more progressive than the views held by the highest elected officials in their states."

Not even half of the governors received a passing grade from NORML.

"Voters need to push current governors and 2018 gubernatorial candidates to take a proactive and positive stance on marijuana policy," the group said.

