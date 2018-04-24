Daycare worker hailed as hero after rescuing child in roadway

A Chesterfield woman is being hailed as a hero after she raced into traffic Tuesday afternoon to save a toddler who was wandering on a busy street.

Sharon Williams was checking the mail outside Wee Folks Nursery, the daycare where she works. She looked up to see a two-year-old girl in the middle of Hopkins Road.

She says the girl does not go to the daycare, but she dropped the mail and ran into the street, stopping traffic and rescuing her.

"God was with her," said Williams. "That's why she didn't get killed. I just scooped her up and took her back in the daycare."

When Williams called Chesterfield Police, police told her they had just received a missing child report, so they rushed over. Police were able to reunite the 2-year-old with her mother.

Williams says the mother told her she put her daughter down for a nap and had no idea she got up and wandered out of the house.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12