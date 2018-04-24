Cars slam on brakes after spotting child in roadway

Chesterfield Police are investigating after a child was found in the middle of Hopkins Road in the pouring rain on Tuesday.

Daycare workers from the nearby Wee Folks Nursery recovered the child unharmed from the roadway; the child was reportedly not under the care of the facility, but the staff allegedly received a call from a mother who lives in area, saying that her child was missing.

Police say the child and mother are being reunited, and there are no charges at this time. The case remains under investigation.

