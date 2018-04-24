Train originating from Richmond hits, kills Amtrak employee in MD

The train was headed from Richmond to Boston. (Source: file photo)

An Amtrak employee died Tuesday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train in Maryland.

The train was taking passengers along Amtrak’s 86 route, part of its Northeast Corridor service between Richmond and Boston, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The incident occurred just north of the Bowie State station around 9 a.m.

At the time of the incident, more than 250 passengers were on the train. They transferred to another train after a delay of about 90 minutes.

The identity of the Amtrak employee who was struck and killed has not yet been released.

