Police make quick arrest in attempted Richmond bank robbery

The Richmond Police Department says a man was arrested quickly after an attempted bank robbery on Tuesday morning in the Hioaks neighborhood.

Police say the suspect - James J. Regan, 35 - walked into the Wells Fargo at 7012 Marlowe Road, approached a bank teller and passed a note demanding money.

He then took off from the scene.

Soon afterward, Regan was as stopped by an officer and identified as the person involved in the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

