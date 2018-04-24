Richmond International Film Festival continues through April 29

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a child was found in the middle of Hopkins Road in the pouring rain on Tuesday.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
An Amtrak employee died Tuesday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train in Maryland.More >>
Doctors at a Baltimore hospital have performed the most extensive penis transplant to date, this one also involving the scrotum and part of the abdominal wall.More >>
A Catawba County woman says she has been the victim of harassment from the county’s sheriff’s office, who, records show, have executed multiple search warrants at her home in less than a year.More >>
Thirteen semis parked underneath the bridge to shorten the potential fall.More >>
A Texas man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas over nine years.More >>
Police in Canada's biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what...More >>
Kimberly Mironovas' body was found around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said her son and another teen strangled her.More >>
Many are calling James Shaw Jr. a hero after he rushed a gunman, took his gun away and tossed it over the counter during a mass shooting at a Nashville area Waffle House.More >>
For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.More >>
According to an NHRMC statement, Linda Mae Everett, 36, entered patient care areas without authorization on April 5 after originally being denied entry at the check-in desk at the Betty H. Cameron Women's and Children's Hospital.More >>
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.More >>
A Hartsville man wasn’t happy when the popular cooler maker YETI decided to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.More >>
