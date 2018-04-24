Chesterfield Schools Safety Task force to hold first meeting

200 people applied to be on the Chesterfield task force. (Source: NBC12)

In late February, Chesterfield County Public Schools announced the creation of a School Safety Task Force calling on volunteers to apply to serve.

The task force is lead by Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran and Former Virginia Secretary of Education Laura Fornash

It was created "to evaluate current protocols and best practices that ensure the school division is providing a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment for all students, staff and administrators."

While the task force was announced less than 10 days after 17 lives were taken in the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, Chesterfield School Board members Midlothian representative Dr. Javaid Siddiqi, and Clover Hill representative Dianne Smith had started looking into creating a task force.

In just over two months, Chesterfield Schools received 200 applications from the community to serve on the task force.

Each district is represented through parents, teachers, staff member, and students. Those chosen, will serve on the School Safety Task Force and Working Groups.

The working groups are in partnership with Chesterfield Schools and Chesterfield Police, student safety, student conduct and student discipline and student support services.

