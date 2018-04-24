US sales of new homes shot up 4 percent in March

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - Sales of new U.S. homes jumped 4 percent in March, propelled by a surge of buying in the West.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that sales last month were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 694,000. The two prior months had their sales revised upward with the annual rate being 667,000 in February and 644,000 in January. For the first three months of 2018, sales are running 10.3 percent higher than a year ago.
Homebuyers are snapping up newly built houses as the economic outlook has continued to improve in recent months. Nor have the gains been derailed so far by 30-year mortgage rates climbing to their highest averages since early 2014.
Still, the solid sales growth for new homes also shows that many would-be buyers can't find existing homes that are available to purchase. Listings for existing homes sank to the lowest levels on record for March, the National Association of Realtors reported on Monday.
New homes tend to cost more than older properties. The median sales price of a new home rose 4.8 percent from a year ago to $337,200, a nearly $87,000 premium on the median cost of an existing home.
Prices for a new home are increasingly concentrated at higher price points. In 2016, 53 percent of new homes cost more than $300,000. That figure climbed to 60 percent for new homes sold in March.
The March increase was driven almost entirely by a 28.3 percent leap in sales in the West. New-home purchases rose slightly in the South, fell in the Midwest and plunged in the Northeast. The new home sales report can be volatile on a monthly basis, causing the numbers to be revised later.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
From 'Jumanji' to Tarantino, Sony teases varied slateMore >>
From 'Jumanji' to Tarantino, Sony teases varied slateMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
Former President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara BushMore >>
Former President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara BushMore >>
James Comey and President Donald Trump seem to disagree on most everything, but the ex-FBI director's memos show consensus on at least one thing: the need to hunt down leakers.More >>
James Comey and President Donald Trump seem to disagree on most everything, but the ex-FBI director's memos show consensus on at least one thing: the need to hunt down leakers.More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>