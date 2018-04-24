Virginia named second in nation for watching .gifs

Virginia’s online pride is on the line.

Online .gif platform gfycat.com named Virginia the No. 2 .gif-loving state in the U.S. behind Washington.

That’s based on the number of .gif views per state resident over the first three months of the year.

Virginia watched 42 gifs per person to Washington’s 50. California was third with 39.

The West Coast beat the East Coast in total number of .gifs watched by nearly 50 million.

The most popular clips were sports, which accounted for 30 percent of all views. Celebrities came in second with 15 percent of the views, and animals were third with 13 percent.

