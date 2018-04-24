Caterpillar 1Q profit surges on equipment sales - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Caterpillar 1Q profit surges on equipment sales

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE- This July 24, 2017, file photo shows the Caterpillar logo on the front grille of a Caterpillar 725C End Dump truck at a dealer in Miami. Caterpillar Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE- This July 24, 2017, file photo shows the Caterpillar logo on the front grille of a Caterpillar 725C End Dump truck at a dealer in Miami. Caterpillar Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

By The Associated Press

A boost in equipment sales propelled Caterpillar's first-quarter profit, as a strong global economy helped support construction and energy industry projects.

The maker of heavy equipment and machinery also greatly increased its outlook for the year, citing an upbeat global markets, better pricing and demand.

Profit rose eightfold to $1.67 billion, or $2.74 per share, while revenue surged 31 percent to $12.86 billion. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

Construction equipment sales rose 38 percent during the quarter, while energy and transportation equipment sales rose 26 percent. North America remained the company's biggest market, with its Asia/Pacific region coming in as its next biggest.

Looking ahead, the Deerfield, Illinois company boosted its full-year outlook by $2 to a range of $9.75 to $10.75 per share.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Cosby arrives at courthouse with wife Camille

    The Latest: Cosby arrives at courthouse with wife Camille

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-04-24 13:06:39 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-04-24 13:08:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives with his wife, Camille, for his sexual assault retrial, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives with his wife, Camille, for his sexual assault retrial, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the 12th day of his sexual assault retrial, and closing arguments and deliberations are expected.More >>
    Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the 12th day of his sexual assault retrial, and closing arguments and deliberations are expected.More >>

  • Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec welcome twins

    Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec welcome twins

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 6:25 AM EDT2018-04-24 10:25:52 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-04-24 12:47:40 GMT
    Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec have something to dance about: the birth of twins.More >>
    Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec have something to dance about: the birth of twins.More >>

  • Qatari-American contemporary artist wins new $100,000 prize

    Qatari-American contemporary artist wins new $100,000 prize

    Monday, April 23 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-04-23 17:25:52 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-04-24 13:07:57 GMT
    A 35-year-old Qatari-American artist is the inaugural winner of a new prize worth $100,000 that recognizes mid-career artists from the Middle East.More >>
    A 35-year-old Qatari-American artist is the inaugural winner of a new prize worth $100,000 that recognizes mid-career artists from the Middle East.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly