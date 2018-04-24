Hopewell to show 'Coco' free for Cinco de Mayo

There will also be food and activities for kids. (Source: Hopewell Downtown Partnership)

The Academy Award-winning film "Coco" will be shown free in Hopewell for Cinco de Mayo.

The Hopewell Downtown Partnership will screen the movie at 8:30 p.m. with children’s activities beforehand at City Park.

A bounce house and yard games will be part of the event as well as food trucks by Sweet Frog and Lammar Marie’s Gourmet Popcorn.

The event is free, but those planning to attend need to RSVP online.

"Coco" is based on the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, which corresponds with Halloween.

