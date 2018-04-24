Coca-Cola profit jumps as costs fall, new drinks arrive

NEW YORK (AP) - Coca-Cola's first-quarter profit jumped as the company introduced new flavors and continues to discard its bottling operations.
Coca-Cola's began selling Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, a reformulated replacement for Coca-Cola Zero, in 20 markets last year. It reported a "double-digit" growth during the quarter Tuesday. The company has also been moving its Honest and Smartwater brands into more international markets.
It's also been branching out with small-batch and specialty drinks and focusing more on sales of concentrates. The shift cut into revenue, but it's also lowering costs.
Net income rose 16 percent to $1.37 billion, or 32 cents per share. Excluding one-time gains and costs, it reported 47 cents per share in profit, beating Wall Street's per-share expectations by a penny.
The world's largest drink maker reported a 3 percent boost in volume and a 4 percent jump for concentrates, with its namesake brand contributing the most. Concentrate sales rose in every region but Latin America, where they were flat.
"We're encouraged with our first quarter performance as we continue our evolution as a consumer-centric, total beverage company," said CEO James Quincey.
Revenue fell 16 percent to $7.63 billion during the quarter, mainly because it's shedding its bottling operations. The numbers still topped Wall Street expectations.
Shares Coca Cola Co. rose almost 2 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.
_____
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Prince's siblings have sued the Illinois hospital that treated the superstar when he nearly died from a drug overdose a week before his death.More >>
Prince's siblings have sued the Illinois hospital that treated the superstar when he nearly died from a drug overdose a week before his death.More >>
From 'Jumanji' to Tarantino, Sony teases varied slateMore >>
From 'Jumanji' to Tarantino, Sony teases varied slateMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's houseMore >>
Former President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara BushMore >>
Former President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara BushMore >>
James Comey and President Donald Trump seem to disagree on most everything, but the ex-FBI director's memos show consensus on at least one thing: the need to hunt down leakers.More >>
James Comey and President Donald Trump seem to disagree on most everything, but the ex-FBI director's memos show consensus on at least one thing: the need to hunt down leakers.More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>