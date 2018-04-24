Man charged in crash that shut down I-85

Traffic was halted in both directions. (Source: VDOT)

A man is facing charges following a crash on I-85 north in Petersburg.

The driver was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday involving a 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 pick-up truck that ran off the right side of the road, went over a guardrail, struck a road sign, overturned, and slid down an embankment.

The driver was ejected from the truck and was not wearing his seatbelt, according to Virginia State Police. He was med-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries.

I-85 was closed in both directions for a while. Southbound lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m., and northbound lanes were opened shortly before 8 a.m.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

