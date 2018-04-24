I-85 closed in both directions for overturned vehicle

Traffic was halted in both directions. (Source: VDOT)

I-85 in Petersburg is closed at the interchange with I-95 so a Life Evac helicopter can land.

A crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday involving a pick-up truck that overturned.

Virginia State Police said the truck overturned and slid down an embankment. The condition of the driver and any passengers have not been released.

I-85 is closed in both directions while the helicopter is deployed.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

