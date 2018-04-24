Help Richmond set the Guinness world record for most pinatas

RIchmond needs 1,000 pinatas to break the record. (Source: Pixabay)

Richmond wants to break the Guinness world record for largest display of pinatas.

Organizers for the Que Pasa Festival at the Richmond Canal Walk want to display more than 1,000 pinatas for Cinco de Mayo.

In order to break the record, the pinatas need to be collected and counted by May 1.

If you would like to make or donate a pinata, there are several drop-off locations, including the VCU da Vinci Center, the Virginia Hispanic Chamber and MTK Auto Boutique.

For hours and addresses, including an address where pinatas can be mailed, visit the website linked above.

