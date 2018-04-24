Driver charged with DUI following Chesterfield crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Driver charged with DUI following Chesterfield crash

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
There were no injuries reported in the single-vehicle crash. (Source: @SGTKRollins/Twitter)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Police are investigating a drunk driving crash that closed a road in Chesterfield for hours early Tuesday morning.

Police say a man was driving along West Providence Road near New Hope Church of Christ when he lost control, struck a trash can and then drove into a tree.

The road was closed in both directions for hours.

There were no injuries in the crash, and the road has since reopened.

The driver has been charged with DUI.

