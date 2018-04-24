Driver charged with DUI following Chesterfield crash

There were no injuries reported in the single-vehicle crash. (Source: @SGTKRollins/Twitter)

Police are investigating a drunk driving crash that closed a road in Chesterfield for hours early Tuesday morning.

Police say a man was driving along West Providence Road near New Hope Church of Christ when he lost control, struck a trash can and then drove into a tree.

The road was closed in both directions for hours.

There were no injuries in the crash, and the road has since reopened.

The driver has been charged with DUI.

Officers are investigating a single vehicle crash in the 9800 block of W Providence Rd. The road is currently closed in both directions. There are no injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor. @CCPDVa @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/6xo6qE1Ifk — SGT K Rollins (@SGTKRollins) April 24, 2018

