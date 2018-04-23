Henrico's Equity and Diversity director to hold listening sessions

You will soon get the opportunity to let the Henrico school district know what you feel should be done to make schools a more inclusive environment for all students to learn.

At the first of several listening sessions Monday night, the district's new Equity and Diversity director met with families in Eastern Henrico. Anyone who wants to be a part of Henrico's new school advisory council can apply on the school district's website starting Tuesday morning.

The listening sessions will give council priorities to work on.

"The purpose of the position is to ensure there is an accountability to equity and diversity throughout the district," said Equity and Diversity Director Monica Manns.

Manns held her first community listening session on Monday - the first of many over the next several days. As parents asked questions, Manns listened - promising to make sure their voices are heard at the central office.

"My goal is to make sure I bring all of you to the table when we're making decisions," said Manns.

That's why former teacher's aide Letitia Beasley-Wilder showed up in the first place. She's concerned about staff in the classroom.

"They have a preconceived notion of a student that has already been identified as a behavior student," said Beasley-Wilder. "Its really hard to get the teacher to realize this student still has a lot of potential. You just have to figure out different ways to work with them."

There are a series of listening sessions happening over the next week. The next one is Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Library. Another will be held Wednesday at the Glen Allen Library, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be meetings on April 30 from 5:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Area Library, and May 1 from 4 p.m to 5 p.m. at the Twin Hickory Library.

