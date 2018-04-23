Richmond Public Schools holds job fair

Richmond Public Schools is looking to fill several positions by holding a job fair this week. It will be held at the Arthur Ashe Center on Thursday.More >>
The proposal is an 80-cent tax per pack, and the money would be used for maintenance of school facilities.More >>
Te’Myah Plummer has not been seen by family in Richmond since August 2017.More >>
Richmond Restaurant Week has started, and will run from April 23 to April 29. There are 34 restaurants participating this year.More >>
State health leaders will release results Monday from a one-year key initiative program addressing the opioid crisis in Virginia.More >>
