Richmond Public Schools holds job fair

Richmond Public Schools is looking to fill several positions by holding a job fair this week.

It will be held at the Arthur Ashe Center, 3001 N. Boulevard, on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Positions include:

Transportation - Bus Operators and Monitors (Substitute)

Automotive Mechanic Technician II

School Nutrition Services - Food Service Workers (Hourly)

Health Services - School Nurses

Facility Services - HVAC Technician II

Safety and Security - Security Specialists

For more information about job requirements or to apply for a position, visit www.rvaschools.net

