Richmond Public Schools holds job fair - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond Public Schools holds job fair

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Public Schools is looking to fill several positions by holding a job fair this week.

It will be held at the Arthur Ashe Center, 3001 N. Boulevard, on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Positions include:

  • Transportation - Bus Operators and Monitors (Substitute)
  • Automotive Mechanic Technician II
  • School Nutrition Services - Food Service Workers (Hourly)
  • Health Services - School Nurses
  • Facility Services - HVAC Technician II
  • Safety and Security - Security Specialists

For more information about job requirements or to apply for a position, visit www.rvaschools.net

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly