Rockets match 1st-half total with 50-point 3rd vs. Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Houston Rockets have scored 50 points in the third quarter at Minnesota to take control of Game 4 of their first-round series with the Timberwolves, the same total they produced for the entire first half.

That was the second-highest scoring quarter by any team in the history of the NBA playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers scored 51 points in the fourth quarter on March 31, 1962, in a loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The all-time record for any game was set by the Buffalo Braves with 58 points in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Boston Celtics on Oct. 20, 1972.

James Harden had 22 points in the third to lead the runaway by the Rockets, who turned a one-point lead into a 31-point advantage over the 12-minute span.

