Henrico employee honored for 72 years of service

NBC12 was honored to be invited to a big surprise party!

Elvin Cosby is 90 years old, but that's not what this party was all about. Monday marked 72 years on the job for Cosby.

He started with Henrico Public Works back in 1946. He's now their longest-serving employee ever.

Elvin Cosby was officially dedicated on the Government Center campus. When Cosby started his job as a maintenance supervisor, he was hauling water to mules on the county road crew teams.

