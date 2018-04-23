34 restaurants participating in Richmond Restaurant Week

Richmond Restaurant Week has started, and will run from April 23 to April 29.

There are 34 restaurants participating this year.

"Area Chefs flex their creativity creating a three-course price fixed menu following some basic guidelines, and offer it up all week for $29.17 per person. This is a great opportunity to enjoy your favorite spot in a new way, and to try new places, because on top of the great dining deal, the restaurants donate $4.17 from each meal to FeedMore, the umbrella organization for the Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12