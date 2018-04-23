Levante nears salvation in Spain after 3-1 win at Athletic

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) - With two free kick goals by the same player from nearly the same spot only two minutes apart, Levante came from behind to beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 and move a step closer to avoiding relegation in the Spanish league on Monday.
Macedonian midfielder Enis Bardhi scored from eerily similar free kicks in the 42nd and 44th minutes, and Jose Luis Morales capped Levante's victory in the final minutes after a superb run from his own half.
It was the fifth win in the last seven matches for the club from Valencia, which opened a nine-point gap to Clarence Seedorf's Deportivo La Coruna, the first team inside the relegation zone. There are four rounds left.
"These are the most important points we have earned," Bardhi said. "We played a great away match. I'm happy for my goals, but especially for the three points."
Another three points should be enough to clear Levante from demotion as Deportivo would have to win all of its matches and make up a 16-goal difference to be able to earn the tiebreak advantage over Levante.
Las Palmas and Malaga have already been relegated.
Raul Garcia opened the scoring for the hosts with a spectacular long-range shot into the top corner in the eighth minute at San Mames Stadium.
Bardhi equalized with his first free kick by curling the ball around the wall and into the near corner. Athletic goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga got to the ball but it had already crossed the line.
Arrizabalaga only watched when Bardhi struck again two minutes later with an incredibly similar shot on a free kick only a few yards back from the first one.
Morales sealed the victory when he got past two Athletic players after picking up the ball in the defense, then cleared two other defenders with a nice cutback move inside the area before finishing with a chip shot over Arrizabalaga.
Athletic, which dropped to 14th in the 20-team standings, hasn't won for three straight matches, but it was coming off a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
"We haven't been playing our best," Garcia said. "That's why we are in this situation."
___
More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara BushMore >>
Former President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara BushMore >>
James Comey and President Donald Trump seem to disagree on most everything, but the ex-FBI director's memos show consensus on at least one thing: the need to hunt down leakers.More >>
James Comey and President Donald Trump seem to disagree on most everything, but the ex-FBI director's memos show consensus on at least one thing: the need to hunt down leakers.More >>
Cynthia Nixon's quest for the governorship of New York state has at least one high-profile fan excited _ Sarah Jessica ParkerMore >>
Cynthia Nixon's quest for the governorship of New York state has at least one high-profile fan excited _ Sarah Jessica ParkerMore >>
The Go-Go's are going to Broadway with a musical mashup of their 1980s hits and an Elizabethan romanceMore >>
The Go-Go's are going to Broadway with a musical mashup of their 1980s hits and an Elizabethan romanceMore >>
Barbara Bush came up with the idea of focusing on literacy as first lady during a jog in 1978, the year her husband considered his first run for presidentMore >>
Barbara Bush came up with the idea of focusing on literacy as first lady during a jog in 1978, the year her husband considered his first run for presidentMore >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."More >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachMore >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92More >>