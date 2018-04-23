After 40 years in broadcasting, Sabrina Squire is set to retire

Doctors at a Baltimore hospital have performed the most extensive penis transplant to date, this one also involving the scrotum and part of the abdominal wall.More >>
Doctors at a Baltimore hospital have performed the most extensive penis transplant to date, this one also involving the scrotum and part of the abdominal wall.More >>
The proposal is an 80-cent tax per pack, and the money would be used for maintenance of school facilities.More >>
The proposal is an 80-cent tax per pack, and the money would be used for maintenance of school facilities.More >>
It's our mission every day to bring you news of interest in our community and today that news is our very own Sabrina Squire.More >>
It's our mission every day to bring you news of interest in our community and today that news is our very own Sabrina Squire.More >>
Nine people are dead and 16 more are injured after a driver struck pedestrians with a van in Toronto, Canada Monday afternoon.More >>
Nine people are dead and 16 more are injured after a driver struck pedestrians with a van in Toronto, Canada Monday afternoon.More >>
Micah Jamar Kynard is behind bars after investigators say he inhaled an aerosol product and stopped a school bus by running into traffic.More >>
Micah Jamar Kynard is behind bars after investigators say he inhaled an aerosol product and stopped a school bus by running into traffic.More >>
Outraged parents say preschooler Abdul Dannoui cruelly had his mouth taped shut and regularly had his lunch thrown out by his own teachers.More >>
Outraged parents say preschooler Abdul Dannoui cruelly had his mouth taped shut and regularly had his lunch thrown out by his own teachers.More >>
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.More >>
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.More >>
Nine people are dead and 16 more are injured after a driver struck pedestrians with a van in Toronto, Canada Monday afternoon.More >>
Nine people are dead and 16 more are injured after a driver struck pedestrians with a van in Toronto, Canada Monday afternoon.More >>
The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was arrested Monday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.More >>
The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was arrested Monday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.More >>
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.More >>
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.More >>
BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody and was arrested in a wooded area, according to Nashville police.More >>
BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody and was arrested in a wooded area, according to Nashville police.More >>
The Tucson Botanical Gardens, for the first time ever, will have a corpse flower bloom on property.More >>
The Tucson Botanical Gardens, for the first time ever, will have a corpse flower bloom on property.More >>
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William have two children, George and Charlotte.More >>
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William have two children, George and Charlotte.More >>
On Sunday afternoon, law enforcement in Tazewell County, Illinois, held a press conference explaining their history with Reinking and his family.More >>
On Sunday afternoon, law enforcement in Tazewell County, Illinois, held a press conference explaining their history with Reinking and his family.More >>
Two neighbors tried to save the woman, who was pulled from her car and shot when she wouldn't lend a man her cellphone.More >>
Two neighbors tried to save the woman, who was pulled from her car and shot when she wouldn't lend a man her cellphone.More >>