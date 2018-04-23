After 40 years in broadcasting, Sabrina Squire is set to retire

It's our mission every day to bring you news of interest in our community and today that news is our very own Sabrina Squire:

I'm happy to be back after a wonderful vacation during which I celebrated a milestone, my birthday, another year of grace. Now, I'm excited to mark another milestone in just a few weeks.

I am retiring after 40 phenomenal years in broadcasting here in my hometown. I started in radio as a receptionist, then became the first female announcer for WEZS-FM, followed by a stint as a reporter for WSSV and the voice of news for Magic 99. The past 37 amazing years have been here at NBC12.

I came here as a news intern, then Chesterfield and City Hall reporter. In 1984, I became the first African American prime time co-anchor. It's been an extraordinary adventure. I will leave here in one month, May 23, feeling extremely blessed, my heart filled with love and gratitude.

I am thankful to my managers here at NBC12, News Director Frank Jones and General Manager Kym Grinnage for affording me the opportunity to choose "when" and "how" to proceed with this announcement.

I am immensely grateful to all of you who've embraced me over these four decades and so many milestones. You showered me with congratulations and hand-crafted baby gifts for the births of my two children (you were even in the hospital with me for my youngest).

You comforted me and my family with heartfelt condolences after the death of my father. Thousands of you sent get-well wishes, cards and flowers following my recent hospitalization.

Thank you for welcoming me into your homes, your workplaces, schools, churches and civic events.

I've loved celebrating with you, listening to you, sharing your concerns, ideas, hopes, heartbreaks and successes.

It has been rewarding beyond my wildest dreams to report and travel with a state delegation to South Africa, to be on the scene with remote, live coverage of historic events in our community and country: the space shuttle Challenger disaster, Queen Elizabeth's visit to Virginia, the inauguration of our nation's first African American governor and president.

I have been moved to my core, inspired and transformed, sharing weekly "Acts of Kindness" over the past eight years, showcasing the magnitude of generosity of remarkable men, women and children throughout this area whose heart and spirit leave me in awe.

None of these stories would be possible without the support and guidance of a talented team of hardworking, dedicated professionals here at NBC12. I feel so fortunate to work with you, to be part of this awesome extended family.

I could not have made it without the love and support and sacrifice of my own family who mean everything to me. Most of all I'm grateful to God for ordering my steps throughout this journey and this transition.

I look joyfully to this next season, to recommit to my health and family, to have greater flexibility to pursue my many passions: continuing education, travel and definitely community service.

"On Your Side" has become ingrained and I'm so happy because it has truly been my privilege. Thank you!

