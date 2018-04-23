49ers GM Lynch: Foster will be cut if proven he hit woman - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

49ers GM Lynch: Foster will be cut if proven he hit woman

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco general manager John Lynch says the team will be patient through linebacker Reuben Foster's legal issues in a domestic violence case but stressed he won't remain on the 49ers if the team determines he hit a woman.

Lynch spoke publicly Monday for the first time since Foster was charged with felony domestic violence on April 12 after being accused by authorities of dragging his girlfriend and punching her in the head, leaving her with a ruptured eardrum.

The 49ers announced a few days later that Foster would not take part in the offseason program while he deals with the legal matter. Lynch said the team wants to get more information about the case before making a final decision on Foster's status.

