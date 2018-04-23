Deputies: Suspect inhaled aerosol product, jumped in front of school bus

A man is behind bars after investigators say he inhaled an aerosol product and stopped a school bus by running into traffic.

The suspect, 21-year-old Micah Jamar Kynard, is charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, inhalation of drugs, and pedestrian interference with traffic.

On April 20, deputies responded to the area of Greenspring Drive and Vine Place around 8:30 a.m. for a man wearing a blue shirt and pajama pants who jumped into traffic. They detained Kynard, who made several incoherent statements and had "white, dry saliva at the corners of [his] mouth."

A witness said the suspect had jumped in front of a school bus to stop it. The bus driver also saw the suspect inhaling from an aerosol can, then throwing it into a ditch. A deputy found a green aerosol container of “Ultra Duster” nearby.

The sheriff's office says during the investigation, Kynard "began to shake violently in the car, which deputies noted is consistent with someone who has inhaled noxious chemicals."

Kynard was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

