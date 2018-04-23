Digital Dialogue: Get your home-buying questions answered - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Digital Dialogue: Get your home-buying questions answered

During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12) During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

If you're in the market for buying a home, or perhaps you're selling yours and moving to another neighborhood, don't miss out on this week's Digital Dialogue to get your questions answered. 

Whether you need a realtor, have financial questions or need to know how to get your home ready, our experts will be joining us on Facebook Live to discuss everything you need to know about home buying. 

You can also watch the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.

This week's Digital Dialogue will be at 11 a.m. Thursday and include: 

Cherry Dale, Financial Education director with the Virginia Credit Union 
Dale joined the credit union in 2007 and holds a master's of education degree in instruction and curriculum from the University of Virginia. She's formed partnerships with schools and community organizations. She's also the chair of the board for the Jump$tart Coalition for Financial Literacy.

Charlie Bickel, Principal Broker and Founder of Charlie Bickel Real Estate
Bickel has more than five years of real estate experience in the Richmond area. He also has previous experience in Project Management which helps with his organization in multiple transactions.

Chris Wheless, Realtor
Wheless has received multiple sales and top performer awards ans says his "strong negotiation skills provide a greater confidence throughout the home buying and selling process"

Have a question for our panel? 

NBC12

