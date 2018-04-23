Wall hurt ankle in Game 4; looking forward to seeing Drake

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington Wizards point guard John Wall says he's fine after tweaking his right ankle late in a Game 4 victory over the No. 1 seed Raptors and is looking forward to seeing rapper Drake at Game 5 in Toronto.
The teams are tied 2-2 heading into Wednesday night's matchup.
The home team has won every game in the first-round Eastern Conference series.
Wall is a big reason the No. 8 seed Wizards pulled even after falling behind 2-0.
He says that during the games in Toronto, Drake told him the Raptors were going to sweep the series.
Wall is averaging 26.8 points, 13 assists and 4.8 rebounds. Not bad for a guy who had surgery on his left knee during the regular season and appeared in only 41 games. He says Monday he never had any doubt he'd be able to excel in the playoffs.
More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Kyle Busch claimed his third straight win, and first at Richmond Raceway since the spring of 2012. Meanwhile, after issues during practice yesterday that Denny Hamlin called "major," the Chesterfield native bounced back for a third place finish.More >>
Kyle Busch claimed his third straight win, and first at Richmond Raceway since the spring of 2012. Meanwhile, after issues during practice yesterday that Denny Hamlin called "major," the Chesterfield native bounced back for a third place finish.More >>
Martin Truex Jr. won his first career pole at Richmond Raceway. He'll start on the inside after nipping Chase Elliott for the top spot. Denny Hamlin, who had some car issues during his practice laps, will start fourth.More >>
Martin Truex Jr. won his first career pole at Richmond Raceway. He'll start on the inside after nipping Chase Elliott for the top spot. Denny Hamlin, who had some car issues during his practice laps, will start fourth.More >>
NASCAR teams and drivers got their first looks at the new garages at Richmond Raceway and those that we spoke with said the extra space is most welcomed.More >>
NASCAR teams and drivers got their first looks at the new garages at Richmond Raceway and those that we spoke with said the extra space is most welcomed.More >>
Denny Hamlin called his car issues "pretty major" on Friday afternoon, as he prepared for Saturday's Toyota Owners 400. Hamlin is looking for his fourth career win at Richmond Raceway.More >>
Denny Hamlin called his car issues "pretty major" on Friday afternoon, as he prepared for Saturday's Toyota Owners 400. Hamlin is looking for his fourth career win at Richmond Raceway.More >>