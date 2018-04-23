Virginia celebrates civil rights icon, Barbara Johns Day - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Virginia celebrates civil rights icon, Barbara Johns Day

Barbara Johns (Source: PBS Learning Media) Barbara Johns (Source: PBS Learning Media)
PRINCE EDWARD, VA (WWBT) -

On April 23, Virginia celebrated the first-ever Barbara Johns Day.

The late civil rights activist grew up in Prince Edward County. Exactly 67 years ago, she led her fellow African American high school students in a walkout to protest the inequality of segregated schools.

She then started a lawsuit that became part of the Brown V. Board of Education case that eventually ended school segregation.

The state building on Ninth Street in Richmond is named in her honor.

