Virginia celebrates civil rights icon, Barbara Johns Day

On April 23, Virginia celebrated the first-ever Barbara Johns Day.

The late civil rights activist grew up in Prince Edward County. Exactly 67 years ago, she led her fellow African American high school students in a walkout to protest the inequality of segregated schools.

She then started a lawsuit that became part of the Brown V. Board of Education case that eventually ended school segregation.

The state building on Ninth Street in Richmond is named in her honor.

At 16 years old, Barbara Johns led a strike to protest unequal conditions in her school, a stand that led to the landmark Brown v. Board decision. Today in Virginia we celebrate this civil rights icon's life and legacy with the first ever Barbara Johns Day. pic.twitter.com/d6JnJmhz4b — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12