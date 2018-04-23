Van strikes pedestrians in Toronto, multiple injuries reported

Police are investigating if the van intentionally or accidentally jumped the curb in Toronto. (Source: CTV)

(RNN) – A white van struck a number of pedestrians at a busy intersection in Toronto Monday afternoon at 1:30 CT.

The van fled the scene after jumping the curb and hitting people on the sidewalk just north of downtown, according to police. The driver is now in custody.

It's not clear if the incident is intentional or an accident. However, witnesses say that the van was striking people for about half a mile.

A witness on CNN, Kash Alavi, said he saw four figures covered, but officials have not commented on any deaths or injuries.

The extent of the injuries is unknown, but the CBC is reporting eight to 10 people injured, but police said they need to reassess that number. Paramedics are on the scene treating the injured.

Police have located the white van, which has "Ryder" on the side and a damaged front bumper.

CTV in Canada reports before taking the driver into custody, the man confronted police with a dark object in his hand and told police that he had a gun.

“Our hearts go out to anyone affected,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

UPDATE 1:27 pm, police were called to Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East, for a collision.

A Media Sgt from traffic services is on their way to the scene.

Too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries. More to come.^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

