FIFA force pace on $25B Club World Cup, global league plan - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

FIFA force pace on $25B Club World Cup, global league plan

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) - FIFA is forcing the pace on talks over a $25 billion offer to revamp the Club World Cup and create a global national team competition.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is seeking an urgent meeting with leaders of the six continental governing bodies, following up on his hosting invited officials from some top European clubs. That session was held last Friday, the world soccer body said on Monday.

The European Club Association has strongly opposed FIFA's hope for a four-yearly club tournament starting in 2021, which could rival the UEFA-organized Champions League.

UEFA has also proposed a Global Nations League. A similar project is tied to the FIFA-controlled $25 billion, 12-year offer from a consortium including investors from Saudi Arabia and China.

FIFA said it was holding "informal ongoing discussions with different stakeholders on the topic of the future Club World Cups."

Though FIFA published a statement last Friday after hosting agents to discuss transfer market reforms, the meeting also in Zurich with a select group of clubs was not announced in advance nor details given after.

Infantino is set to meet "in the near future" with the presidents and general secretaries of the six continental confederations, FIFA said.

They include UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, who has publicly doubted that a proposed 24-team Club World Cup could start in 2021.

Currently, the Club World Cup is an annual, seven-team event in December for continental champions and the host nation's league winner. It generates little interest in Europe and the 2017 edition in the United Arab Emirates earned just $37 million revenue for FIFA.

FIFA's Saudi-backed proposal would see the Club World Cup played in June or July every four years and include 12 European teams, including the Champions League finalists and Europa League winners from the previous four seasons. If a club qualified on merit multiple times, entries would then be allocated according to a UEFA ranking system, typically led by storied and successful clubs.

South American clubs would have four guaranteed places for Copa Libertadores winners. Two places each would go to clubs from Africa, Asia and the North American region, one from the host country and the final place in a playoff involving clubs from South America and Oceania.

Infantino was rebuffed by colleagues on the FIFA Council in March when he pressed for progress on the $25 billion offer before a 60-day deadline expires in May. He did not identify the investors, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

