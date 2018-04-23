Man wins $4 million after forgetting about lottery ticket

Jeff Kretzer was 'stunned' to win $4 million instead of $4,000. (Source: Virginia Lottery)

A $4,000 lottery prize is sure to make anyone's day, but imagine being wrong about that prize and discovering you actually won $4 million.

That's exactly what happened to Chesterfield's Jeff Kretzer recently.

In December, Kretzer purchased a ticket in the $100 Million Cash Extravaganza game, tucked it away and forgot about it.

A month later, he saw it and decided to scratch it.

"Oh, $4,000, this is going to be nice," he said when he saw a four and a few zeros.

He was wrong - that ticket was worth $4 million.

"I was stunned," said Kretzer. "I really can't describe the moment."

Kretzer is the third player to claim the top prize in this game, which means one more $4 million ticket is unclaimed.

He opted to take a one-time cash option, taking home a little more than $2.7 million before taxes. The store he purchased the ticket at - MACS Retail LLC on Commons Plaza - will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

