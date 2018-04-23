Deputies: Woman killed in Hanover crash after colliding with pick-up truck

The crash happened at the intersection of West Patrick Henry and King roads. (Source: RNN)

A woman was killed in a crash in Hanover early Sunday evening, deputies said.

Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash around 6:18 p.m. at the intersection of West Patrick Henry and King roads.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Aubrey Evans, 74, of Montpelier, was driving a Jeep westbound on West Patrick Henry Road when she crossed the double yellow line and collided with a pick-up truck that was heading eastbound.

Another vehicle behind the pickup truck suffered minor damage due to the flying debris, according to deputies.

Evans died at a nearby hospital, and there are no other injuries in the crash.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the crash.

