Deputies: Woman killed in Hanover crash after colliding with pick-up truck

Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash around 6:18 p.m. at the intersection of West Patrick Henry and King roads.
In preparation for the Xfinity Series Toyota Care 250 and NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR events at Richmond Raceway, the Hanover County Sheriff's Department will modify traffic patterns on major routes to the raceway on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21.
A 19-year-old man from Ashland is being held on bond for possession of child pornography.
Thousands of school supplies are on the way to the U.S. Virgin Islands thanks to the generosity of Virginia high school students.
The Hanover County Fire and EMS says the plane slid to the right and off the runway after its landing gear broke.
