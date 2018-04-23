Police need help in finding auto theft suspect

Colonial Heights police need finding the suspect in connection with several car thefts.

Police said during the week of April 11, the thefts happened in several north-end Colonial Heights neighborhoods during the nighttime hours.

A resident's surveillance camera captured a photo of the suspect, and he can be described as a young man with a dark complexion and a goatee.

Anyone with any information on the crime is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

