Admiring teen's courage, Dwayne Johnson declines prom invite - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Admiring teen's courage, Dwayne Johnson declines prom invite

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) - An eastern Minnesota teen who asked her celebrity crush Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to prom got a huge surprise when he actually responded.

The Pioneer Press reports that Stillwater Area High School Senior Katie Kelzenberg asked the actor to "Rock" it with her at her May 5 prom in a Twitter video posted last week. The self-proclaimed Johnson fan was dressed like "The Rock" and showed off her collection of Johnson-related merchandise.

His recorded response was played over the school intercom Friday. He says he admires Kelzenberg's courage, but that he won't be able to attend prom because he will be in Hawaii filming "Jungle Cruise."

Instead, Johnson rented out Marcus Oakdale Cinema on Saturday for Kelzenberg and more than 230 friends and family to watch his latest movie, "Rampage."

