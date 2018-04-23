Wild split with GM Chuck Fletcher after playoff exit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Wild split with GM Chuck Fletcher after playoff exit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Wild have split with longtime general manager Chuck Fletcher after the team's first-round playoff exit.

Wild owner Craig Leipold said Monday the team will not renew Fletcher's contract.

Leipold said Fletcher and his staff "built a winning culture and a perennial playoff team," but said he feels "it is time for a new approach aimed at delivering a Stanley Cup to the deserving fans of the State of Hockey."

Fletcher was the Wild's general manager for nine seasons.

The Wild have made six straight appearances in the playoffs. They were ousted in five games by Winnipeg this year.

While the team searches for a new general manager, Brent Flahr, senior vice president of hockey operations, will serve as acting GM.

