Man facing several charges in connection with hit and run

A man is facing several charges after an incident that happened on March 19.

Police responded to the area of Williamsburg and J.B. Finley roads. Officers say the victim was trying to repossess a car when it was reported that Gregory Jamar Mines, 24, of Henrico, took action to prevent repossession.

Mines allegedly backed into another vehicle while trying to leave the area. Police say the victim was on the vehicle while Mines took off, but he was later thrown from the car.

EMS crews on the scene treated the victim for minor injuries.

Mines was arrested on April 22 and was charged with misdemeanor felony hit and run, malicious wounding, driving without an operator's license, and abduction.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12