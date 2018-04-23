Police search for suspect in incident outside of Chesterfield bank

Chesterfield police are looking for a suspect in connection with an incident outside of Wells Fargo.

Police responded to the bank at 7300 Jefferson Davis Highway early Monday morning after they received a report that the suspect took off with the victim's night deposit bags. Officers said the victim was going into the bank when the incident happened.

The suspect ran from the scene, and officers do not have a description of the suspect.

The incident is under investigation.

