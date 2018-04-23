Renovations begin on The Tobacco Company after fire

The Tobacco Company fire was in July 2017. (Source: Preston Lloyd)

The Tobacco Company is being renovated after a fire destroyed the popular restaurant and club last year.

On Monday, contractors from Chesapeake Design and Sales Company were bringing in and laying out equipment in the East Cary Street restaurant. They will be working over the next few days.

The equipment will be placed in the kitchen, banquet hall and bars.

They were using a crane to bring equipment through the second and third floor windows.

The Tobacco Company went up in flames in July 2017 after a three-alarm fire in the kitchen area.

The owner said Monday he hopes to re-open in the next six to eight weeks.

