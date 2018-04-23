Broadway hit 'Hamilton' coming to Richmond

'Hamilton' is coming to Richmond! (Source: Broadway in Richmond)

Get ready "Hamilton" fans! The national tour of the hit Broadway musical is coming to Richmond as part of the 2019-2020 Broadway in Richmond series.

Want to go? Check out 12AboutTown.com to see how to GUARANTEE a seat.

Specific dates for "Hamilton" have not yet been released.

