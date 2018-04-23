EU launches probe of Apple's takeover of digital app Shazam - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

EU launches probe of Apple's takeover of digital app Shazam

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union is opening an investigation into Apple's acquisition of song-recognition app Shazam to make sure it doesn't limit consumer choice too much.

Apple said in December it would buy the maker of the popular song-recognition app, which Apple's digital assistant Siri had been competing with.

EU Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the initial investigation hopes to "ensure that music fans will continue to enjoy attractive music streaming offers and won't face less choice as a result of this proposed merger."

Among other issues, Vestager's office also worries that Apple would get easy access to sensitive consumer data and lure customers from competitors to its own services.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Director Oliver Stone reportedly in Iran for movie festival

    Director Oliver Stone reportedly in Iran for movie festival

    Monday, April 23 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-04-23 10:55:43 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-04-23 16:17:28 GMT
    Iranian media say American director Oliver Stone is in Tehran to attend an international film festival.More >>
    Iranian media say American director Oliver Stone is in Tehran to attend an international film festival.More >>

  • Next O'Reilly book coming in September

    Next O'Reilly book coming in September

    Monday, April 23 2018 10:06 AM EDT2018-04-23 14:06:13 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-04-23 16:17:25 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2016, file photo, Bill O'Reilly attends The Hollywood Reporter's "35 Most Powerful People in Media" celebration in New York. O’Reilly’s next “Killing” book will be set during World War II...(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2016, file photo, Bill O'Reilly attends The Hollywood Reporter's "35 Most Powerful People in Media" celebration in New York. O’Reilly’s next “Killing” book will be set during World War II...
    Bill O'Reilly's next "Killing" book will be set during World War II.More >>
    Bill O'Reilly's next "Killing" book will be set during World War II.More >>

  • 'The Crown' star speaks about pay disparity

    'The Crown' star speaks about pay disparity

    Monday, April 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-04-23 10:35:30 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-04-23 16:17:23 GMT
    "The Crown" star Matt Smith says he supports fellow actor Claire Foy over the revelation that Foy was paid less than her male co-star in the Netflix drama.More >>
    "The Crown" star Matt Smith says he supports fellow actor Claire Foy over the revelation that Foy was paid less than her male co-star in the Netflix drama.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly