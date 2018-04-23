University of Richmond bringing in goats to clear invasive species

It's part of a four-part restoration project on Little Westham Creek. (Source: Pixabay)

Invasive species have met their match at the University of Richmond.

Goats.

A herd of goats will chomp on the undesired foliage as part of an eco-friendly project designed to restore Little Westham Creek as it flows from the campus to the James River.

The project will be undertaken in four parts, and the goats are the first step.

After the goats have cleared the unwanted plants, a storm water management project and stream restoration effort will begin culminating in construction of a multi-use recreational trail that will run from Westhampton Way to River Road.

The project is expected to be completed next spring.

The goats will live in a contained area on the edge of the school’s campus for 12 weeks.

Richmond said the program is modeled after the successful use of goat browsing by the University of Virginia, the College of William and Mary and the James River Park System.

