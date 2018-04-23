Health leaders to release Virginia Opioid Treatment Program results

State health leaders will release results Monday from a one-year key initiative program addressing the opioid crisis in Virginia.

The Addictions and Recovery Treatment Services (ARTS) program has seen in a significant increase in the number of people receiving treatment for opioid and other substance use disorders, according to Christina Nuckols with the VA Department of Medical Assistance Services.

Among the speakers who will be present the data include Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey and Department of Medical Assistance Services Director Jennifer Lee.

The announcement will take place at 12:45 p.m. at Daily Planet Health Services on West Grace Street in Richmond.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced its second year of funding through the Opioid State Targeted Response program. Virginia is getting $9.76 million.

Karina Bolster will have additional updates on this developing story online and on NBC12 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12